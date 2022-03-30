DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT FACADE GRANT

The Town of Linden’s Downtown Improvement Facade Grant Applications are still available at Town Hall during normal business hours. All local business owners and building owners within the downtown area are encouraged to apply. Tenants are eligible to apply by including a letter of approval for the proposed improvements from the building owner with the application. Buildings that were not able to complete their 2018 Linden CDBG Façade Project will have priority for grant funds. Eligible projects include: repainting of the facade if already painted, awnings, removal on vinyl or aluminum siding, brick repairs, window & door replacements, safety improvements, sign & exterior lighting, and improving back and side entrances. Applications and all documentation are required to be submitted by April 22, 2022 by 4:00pm via email to smcleod@sctdd.org

