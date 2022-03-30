CITY OF LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING By Editor | March 30, 2022 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT FACADE GRANT March 30, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – BLENDER March 30, 2022 | No Comments » COMMISSION VACANCY NOTICE March 30, 2022 | No Comments » SCHOOL BOARD MEETS APRIL 4TH March 30, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – AZBILL March 30, 2022 | No Comments »