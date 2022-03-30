BRENDA WARREN WALKER

Ms. Walker, 58, of Linden, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Warren Cemetery. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Frank Warren and Verlon Carson Warren. She was employed at NYX. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith “Fur” Warren. Survivors include her daughter, Sylvia (Nick) Richardson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a sister Nwyla (Tony) Kirk of Dyersburg; and a host of other loving family members and friends.