BOBBY LYNN BATTLES

Mr. Battles, 50, of Linden, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service was held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 5:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. The family chose cremation. He was born in Parsons, the son of Barry Lynn Battles and Carolyn Ann Jones Battles, who survive. He worked at several places, including Graham Lumber, RJE, and Oliver Technologies. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacquline “Jackie” and Paul Jones and Kate and Doris Battles; aunts, Faye Jones Simmons and Gaile Jones; and uncles, Ricky and Billy Jones. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of thirty-two years, Teresa Quintana Battles; a daughter, Sumer Battles of Linden; a son, Justin (Katilyn) Battles of Adamsville; a sister, Tlissia (Steve) Dicus of Hohenwald; nieces and nephews, Dee Kortness, Kayla Person, Ashley Washburn, Amelia Dicus, Jesse Dicus, Cale Halbrooks, Rachel Dicus, Elizabeth Dicus, and Dillon Dicus; a great uncle, Joe Murdock of Linden; uncles, Jerry Battles of Huntington, Larry Bates of Decaturville, and Richard Jones of Linden; aunts, Juanita Seagraves of Parsons and Sandy Barber of Linden; mother- and father-in-law, Earl and Ellen Duggar of Waynesboro; and a host of other loving family members and friends.