STAFF CHANGES AT THE LIBRARIES

The Perry County Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Nan Garrett to the position of Library Director. Nan will start her new role at the beginning of April.

Nan joined the Perry County Public Library as a Volunteer in 2013. She joined the staff part-time in Linden in 2016.

Having many years experience in public service, Nan became Branch Manager at the Lobelville Library in 2019. She brings a wealth of experience and education to the job.

Garrett said, “I am very excited to serve the community as your Library Director.”

Kathy Gammon will fill the role of Branch Manager at the Lobelville Library at the beginning of April, replacing Nan Garrett.

Kathy has experience working part-time at both libraries in Perry County. She has more than a decade of retail experience, including management and customer service. Kathy also has many years’ experience conducting programs for children.

Please welcome Garrett and Gammon to their new roles in serving the Perry County community.

Please stop by the Perry County Public Library in Linden on Thursday, March 31, 2022, between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., to say farewell to “Ms. Gail.”

Library Director Gail Spragins started working at the Linden library in 2012. She had spent 30 years working for corporations before moving to Linden and joining the Perry County Library system.

“I have really enjoyed serving the wonderful folks of Perry County. It has been an honor to work at the library,” stated Spragins.