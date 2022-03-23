QUALIFYING CANDIDATES LIST CONTINUES TO GROW

The list of candidates for election and re-election on the August 4, 2022 general ballot continues to grow. Candidates who had turned in qualifying papers at the Perry County Election Commission office, as of press time, Monday, March 21:

–County Mayor John Carroll;

–Sheriff Nick Weems.

–Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick;

–County Clerk Glenda Leegan;

–County Trustee Shane Copeland;

–Circuit Court Clerk Joy Breeding;

–General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore and challenger Tish Holder;

–Terry Hill for Perry County Register of Deeds;

–Second District County Commissioners Brad Burgess and Mary Ann Qualls, along with Dale Miller and Tony Thomson, Jr.;

–Third District County Commissioner Rodger Barber;

–Daniel McCoy and Billy Spencer for Fourth District County Commissioner;

–Sixth District County Commissioner J.B. Trull and Chris O’Guin;

–First District Board of Education member Jackie Duncan;

–Fifth District Board of Education member Phillip Tatum;

–Linden Mayor Wess Ward;

–Linden Alderman Bart Rosson, Ward One;

–Forrest White for Linden Alderman Ward Three (unexpired term);

–Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore;

–Lobelville Alderman Don Barnette ;

–State Representative Kirk Haston, TN House, 72nd District.

The qualifying deadline is a couple of weeks away—April 7. The Review will update this list next week.

This newspaper will run, free of charge, beginning on the front page, an announcement for any candidate who qualifies for the ballot.

The announcement must be composed by the candidate, and preferably emailed to brreditor@tds.net, with a jpeg color photo attached, or the Review can take a photo at the office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden.

Announcements will be published as space allows. Only candidates who have filed their qualifying papers may submit announcements.

The deadline for announcements is 4:00 p.m., Friday, before the preferred Wednesday publication date. Announcements submitted after the deadline will likely be held an additional week.