NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 21, 2018, executed by WILLIAM ROBERT DUNN, conveying certain real property therein described to TENNESSEE TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee recorded December 4, 2018, in Deed Book 128, Page 135-151 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Perry County Courthouse, 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING SITUATED IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON THE TAX BOKS AS MAP 076, PARCEL 059.00.

BEGINNING AT A 1/2 INCH ROD WITH IDENTIFICATION CAP SET IN A FENCE CORNER, THE SAME BEING A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF JERRY HILDENBRANDT (DEED BOOK Z-28, PAGE 518), THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF ROGER BARBER (DEED BOOK Z-26, PAGE 149), AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESRIBED AND RUNS THENCE WITH THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID BARBER PARCEL AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 24 DEG. 25 MIN. 05 SEC. WEST 399.24 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICIATION CAP SET IN A FENCE; THENCE SOUTH 37 DEG. 47 MIN. 16 SEC. WEST 666.73 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF RUSSELL AND EFFIE JOHNSTON (DEED BOOK M-13, PAGE 288); THENCE WITH SAID NORTHERLY INE AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 58. 16 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST 169.74 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET; THENCE NORTH 37 DEG. 32 MIN. 55 SEC. WEST 189.91 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET AS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MYRTLE GLADDEN (DEED BOOK H-10, PAGE 440); THENCE NORTH 13 DEG. 57 MIN. 48 SEC. EAST 642.43 FEET WITH THE EASETERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL IN A 1-INCH IRON ROD NOT FOUND AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF JAMES CECIL RAINEY (DEED BOOK E-7, PAGE 742); THENCE WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 14 DEG. 30 MIN. 16 SEC. EAST 169.80 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET AT AN INTERIOR CORNER ON SAID LINE; THENCE SOUTH 77 DEG. 49 MIN. 29 SEC. EAST 144.39 FEET TO A 1-INCH IRON PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE AFOREMENTIONED HILDEBRANDT PARCEL; THENCE SOUTH 71 DEG. 49 MIN. 29 SEC. EAST 506.37 FEET WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL OT TH EPOINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 11.15 ACRES WITHIN THESE BOUNDS AS DETERMINED BY A CATEGORY 2 SURVEY DONE BY DEVON R. ACHESON, RLS NO. 1867, ACHESON LAND SURVEYING ON NOVEMBER 16, 1998.

INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, BUT EXPRESSLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING TRACT OF LAND:

BEGINNING AT THE 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF ROGER BARBER (DEED BOOK Z-26, PAGE 149) AND THE WESTERLY LINE OF JULIA MASH (DEED BOOK F-9, PAGE 42) AS THE INTERSECTION OF SAID LINES WITH THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF ROGER BARBER ROAD (A 30 FOOT WIDE RIGH TOF WAY) LOCATED 40.22 FEET NORTH 37 DEG. 47 MIN. 16 SEC. EAST OF A 1/2 INCH RON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP (RLS NO. 1867) FOUND ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF A.M. DUNCAN (DEED BOOK A-4, PAGE 388) AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID BARBER PARCEL AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID MASH PARCEL, THE SAME BEING ON THE EASERLY LINE OF SAID MASH PARCEL AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED, AND RUNS THENCE WITH SAID ROGER BARBER NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY AND SEVERANCE LINE OF SAID MASH PARCEL AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 58 DEG. 16 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST, 113.19 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 232.72 FEET, AN ARC LENGTH OF 154.05 FEET AND A CHORD BEARING AND DISTANCE OF NORTH 39 DEG. 18 MIN. 12 SEC. WEST 151.26 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY AND CONTINUING WITH SAID SEVEREANCE LINE AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 54 DEG. 53 MIN. 32 SEC. EAST 425.31 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET ON THE AFOREMENTIONED BARVER WESTERLY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 37 DEG. 47 MIN. 16 SEC. WEST 428.35 FEET WITH SAID WESTERLY LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES WITHIN THESE BOUNDS AS DETERMINED BY A CATERGORY 2 SURVEY DONE BY ADVANTAGE LAND SURVEYING (DEVON R. ACHESON, RLS NO. 1867) USING MAGNETIC BEARING TAKEN ON NOVEMBER 16, 1998.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 283 BARBER LN, LINDEN, TN 37096. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM ROBERT DUNN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 | Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992 | Fax: (470) 508-9401

B 4/6