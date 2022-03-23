MOUSETAIL’S ECONOMIC IMPACT: $14.3 MILLINO IN FISCAL YEAR 2021

Last week, the Review reported that Tennessee State Parks had an economic impact of $2.1 billion in fiscal year 2021.

This week: figures specific to Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park.

According to a report by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Mousetail’s statewide economic impact was $14,320,585 last fiscal year.

The local park did not undergo any capital improvement projects, but the impact of deferred maintenance projects totaled $286,166, while the impact of minor maintenance projects was reported at $17,057.

The TDEC report also looked at total cumulative visitors over a three-year period from 2019 through 2021. Mousetail had over 637,000 visitors during that time.

The economic impact has grown over the three-year span, from almost $8.5 million in 2019 to just over $9 million in 2020, to the $14.3 million last year.

After a slight drop in visitors from 2019 to 2020—196,000 down to 172,000—the number of visitors spiked in fiscal 2021, probably because of the pandemic, to over 268,000.

Statewide, Tennessee’s parks drew 38.5 million visitors last fiscal year, and generated $121.8 million in state sales taxes and $24.4 million in local sales taxes.

The figures reflect parks activity through lodging, shopping, and recreation spending.

Tennessee State Parks is one of only seven systems in the country that do not charge admission fees.