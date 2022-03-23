FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH RAISING FUNDS FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

A local initiative is underway to raise funds for families displaced because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Linden First Christian Church, in an effort spearheaded by Joyce Summers, is collecting donations that will be distributed by Perry County native Hadley Mackin, who lives in Prague, to families seeking refuge in the Czech Republic.

The funds will be given directly to affected families or disbursed to refugees through the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague.

As part of the fundraising, students in all four county schools are being asked to participate in “Change for Ukraine,” by donating change at their schools now through March 28.

Checks may be mailed to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 314, Linden TN 37096 through the end of March.

For information: Lynda Mackin (931-436-3684) or Randy Mackin (931-215-3961).