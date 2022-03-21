2022 BLOOMING ARTS FESTIVAL & SPRINGFEST- BOTH THIS WEEKEND

The Town of Linden is pleased to announce the 14th annual Blooming Arts Festival, March 25-26, 2022.

The festival is Linden’s annual signature event and one of the region’s leading outdoor celebrations.

More than 150 artists, musicians and food vendors are anticipated to participate this year.

“We are always excited to invite people to our premiere festival,” said Hayley Byrd, executive director, Blooming Arts Festival.

“It’s an amazing weekend in Linden, when the artists and musicians, along with our entire community of merchants and restaurateurs, roll out the red carpet for our guests. It’s spring in Tennessee, which means Blooming Arts Festival is happening.”

Linden’s downtown Main Street features wide sidewalks, retro lamp posts, restored architecture, and beautifully landscaped trees—the perfect backdrop for showcasing creative arts, crafts and music.

Exhibitors include fine art—oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, clay sculptures, and photography.

Fine hand-crafted artisans bring stained glass, leatherwork, jewelry, glass, furniture, fiber, quilting and numerous other displays of creativity.

Multiple music stages are set-up to accommodate regional musicians, including this year’s Middle Tennessee Songwriter Week winner Jacob Rice.

Kicking off the festival season in Tennessee, the staff of Blooming Arts 2022 anticipates a well-attended event.

In addition to arts and crafts exhibitors and a full schedule of live music, the festival provides an always-popular KidsZone, complete with rides and many fun activities.

Blooming Arts Festival is free and open to the public.

This special two-day event is a perfect time for tourists to journey to Linden to witness the striking beauty of the revitalized downtown and visit with local merchants.

Proudly, Linden is home to many arts-based businesses owned by and supporting local artisans.

Please invite your friends and neighbors from out of town to visit Linden during this special weekend of family fun and celebration of Spring.

For more information, including how to register for a booth, visit bloomingartsfestival.org.