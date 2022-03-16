VVA 1123 SPONSORS ESSAY CONTEST

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 is sponsoring an essay contest for high school and home school students.

The essay should be about a Vietnam veteran and his or her positive influence on the writer. A relative is preferable but not a requirement. The essay should include a little about the veteran, but the influence should be the main focus.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. Entries should be mailed to VVA Chapter 1123, P.O. Box 130, Linden TN 37096-0130, Attn: Contest.

Entries should be received by May 1; winners will be selected by June 9. All entries will become the property of VVA Chapter 1123.