FIRST LADY MARIA LEE VISITED LINDEN CENTER TO PROMOTE SENIOR NUTRITION

To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program, Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) staff joined First Lady Maria Lee and local volunteers Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Perry County Senior Center in Linden to package and deliver meals.

“For fifty years the Senior Nutrition Program has provided healthy meals and an avenue for social interaction so aging Tennesseans remain active, healthy, and engaged in their communities,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director.

“I appreciate the First Lady’s passion for our aging population and volunteerism across our state as we could not accomplish our mission without our amazing volunteers.”

"It's always an honor to have the opportunity to serve Tennesseans alongside

