1ST ANNUAL MISS BLOOMING ARTS PAGEANT THIS WEEKEND

The first annual Miss Blooming Arts Pageant will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Categories: boys, 0-23 months and 2-4 years; girls, 0-18 months, 18-36 months, and 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16 years and up.

Registration fee is $35, with $5 for additional categories. For girls 0-3 and all boys, attire is Sunday best; all other categories are pageant wear.

For info or registration: bethbates9498@gmail.com or allyson@theperrychamber.com. Proceeds benefit the Miss Perry County Scholarship Organization.