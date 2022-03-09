SHERIFF NICK WEEMS SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO ANOTHER FOUR-YEAR TERM

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems has filed qualifying papers in his re-election bid to another four-year term. He released the following statement to voters:

“Friends, family, neighbors, and Perry County residents, election time is here again.

“I have been serving as your Sheriff for the last six and a half years. During my tenure, I have strived to move our Sheriff’s Office forward and serve the citizens of Perry Country with honor, respect, and dignity.

“I have had the pleasure to both meet and help many people during my time in office. I consider this a blessing and I am truly grateful.

“Here at the Sheriff’s Office, we have implemented many programs that have reduced recidivism and saved our wonderful community thousands of dollars.

“We have made our school systems a safer place to attend by launching a program, ‘Not Our Children,’ which placed an officer in every school and door barricades in every classroom.

“We increased our force with more manpower, upgraded our fleet of patrol vehicles, and increased our officers’ salaries.

“We constructed a state-of-the-art firing range, with the help of the community, constructed an obstacle course for our officers, applied for and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, and assembled a SWAT team.

“We have taken drug pushers and sexual predators off the streets and put them in prison where they belong.

“Through the use of inmate labor, we have removed tons of litter from our roadsides.

“Thus far, as Sheriff, I have been able to provide all these programs and many more while giving Perry County the best law enforcement that I can and still remained under budget.

“I am blessed to have a wonderful, dedicated team of both deputies and correctional officers that goes above and beyond for our great community.

“As Sheriff, I have strived to have a great working relationship with our county governing body, other county entities, and Sheriffs across the state of Tennessee.

“While I feel our Sheriff’s Office has been impactful to Perry County these last six and a half years, there is still a lot of work to be done. I have set goals each year during my administration and met those goals.

“Moving forward I will continue to set goals for our Sheriff’s Office and provide the best law enforcement that our budget allows.

“I humbly ask for your vote to re-elect me as your Sheriff on August 4, 2022.”