NOTICE TO CREDITORS – MARVIN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of: Wilma Marvin, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Wilma Marvin, who died December 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor is received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This, 4th day of March, 2022

Elizabeth Donegan

John H. Carroll (33141) Executrix, Estate of Wilma Marvin

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 45 Linden, TN. 37096 Charlene Duplessis

(931)589-2167 Perry County Clerk & Master

