J.D. MACKIN

Mr. Mackin, 90, of Linden, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Thursday, March 3, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden, with Ron Dunkle officiating. Military honors were presented. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Jake Jasper Mackin and Gracie Ada-May Keeling Mackin. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served in Korea. He was a self-employed timber cutter most of his life, working for several different sawmills in the county; he also worked for the Town of Linden for twelve years. He was a forty-nine year member of Linden Masonic Lodge #210. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Horner Mackin; a son, Barry Mackin; sisters, Betty Staggs, Ethel Wheat, and Wilton Richardson; and brothers, Charlie and Hillard Mackin. Survivors include his son, Larry (Gail) Mackin of Queen Creek, Arizona; a granddaughter, Minon (Steven) Maier; great grandchildren, Talon and Easton; a special nephew, Bobby (Beverly) Mackin of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.