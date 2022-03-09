FUGITIVE WAS WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF MOTHER & STEPFATHER

A stolen vehicle “hit” on the Town of Linden’s license plate reader Flock Safety system resulted in the arrest of a Texas man wanted in connection with a double homicide.

Last Thursday, March 3, Investigator Curt Mercer received a stolen vehicle alert on his cell phone on a pickup that was westbound on Highway 412.

Investigator Mercer notified Decatur County authorities who dispatched officers traveling east.

Investigator Mercer and the Decatur County officers met at Fatman’s where—much to their surprise—the stolen vehicle was parked, with two passengers.

Jeffery Wayne O’Marah, 48, was taken into custody without incident. The man with him was a new acquaintance; the two had met the previous day at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Humphreys County where they were each camping for the night.

The unnamed man told authorities that he and O’Marah had hit it off, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, and decided to go camping together at Mousetail Landing State Park.

The pair did not know exactly how to get to Mousetail, so they stopped in the parking lot of Fatman’s to consult a map.

That’s when officers located them and arrested O’Marah. He was booked into the Perry County Jail—where he remained on Monday, segregated from other inmates—awaiting extradition to Texas.

He is charged here with being a fugitive from justice, and is being held under a $5 million bond.

O’Marah is wanted in Texas in connection with the murder of…………………..

