EVIA CULP MORRISON

Mrs. Morrison, 90, of Clifton, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Horizon Medical Center, Dickson. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Culp Cemetery. She was born in Clifton, the daughter of the late Grady Bryan Culp and Fronia Middleton Culp. She was a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired secretary for Crawford and Company Insurance Adjusters. She attended Linden First Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Morrison; a daughter, Theresa Boswell; a sister, Newell Burcham; and brothers, Ferrel and Floyd Culp. Survivors include her son, Tim (Kelley) Morrison of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Byrne and Brett (Eric) Neunhoffer; great grandchildren, Riley, Gavin, Ashlyn, and Reagan Byrne; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family member and friends.