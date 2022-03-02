WANDA GAIL BATES JONES

Mrs. Jones, 62, of Linden, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Friday, February 25, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery. She was born in Dickson, the daughter of the late John Leonard Bates and Mary Ella Petty Bates. She was a homemaker and member of Whitwell Chapel Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kayla Jones. Survivors include her husband, Richard Jones; daughter, Sabrina Jones of Linden; sisters, Shelia (Barney) Duncan of Centerville and Teresa (Bobby) Warren of Linden; brothers, John Wendel Bates and Michael E. (Michelle) Bates, both of Centerville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.