THERESA KAY HIGHAM

Mrs. Higham, 56, of Linden, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of the late Donald Benjamin and Caroline Tungate Hodges. She was co-owner/operator of Paw’s Garage in Linden and a member of Linden First Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Shad Higham; daughter, Laura DuPont of Linden; sons James (Katie) Lawrence of Ashland City, Ryan (Callie) Lawrence of Hohenwald, and Larry (Jessica) Duncan of Clifton; grandchildren, Destinee Lawrence, Ashleigh Lawrence, Jayme Lawrence, Claira Lawrence, Jaylee Brewer, Kaiden Brewer, Angelina DePriest, and Ella Dowdy; sisters, Veronica (Ricky) Plunkett and Tammy Harrington, both of Linden, and Sheila Jahn of Michigan; a brother, Donald Benjamin of Michigan; and a host of other loving family members and friends.