STORAGE UNIT AUCTION

The contents of the occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy the owners lien: Kassie Clanton unit #A6; Stephanie Bledsoe A20 & A69; Samuel Turley A32

Date: MARCH 12, Time: 10:30 am, Place: AAA Safe Storage

371 Lobelville Hwy, Linden, TN 37096

