RITA BURCH

Mrs. Burch, 67, who made her home in Pineview Community for the last twelve years, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The family chose cremation; a celebration of life will be held later in the Spring, date to be determined. Nashville Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Loyd Crane and Joyce Crane. Survivors include her husband, J.D. Burch of Perry County; a sister, Debbie May, and a brother, Danny Crane, both of Jasper, Georgia; and a host of other loving family members in Georgia and friends.