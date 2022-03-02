LOCAL TOURNAMENT RECEIVES NATIONAL SANCTION  

Perry County’s very own annual Buffalo River Springfest, the 15-team invitational high school girls’ softball get-together, is proud to announce that this year the tournament is an “officially sanctioned event” with NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations).

NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics. With 51 member state high school athletic associations (including Washington, D.C.), they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people.

The NFHS promotes amateur sports participation and athletics programs at the high school level. In addition, the NFHS provides leadership in the field of high school athletics, activities administration, and establishes rules and regulations for the sanctioning of high school athletics, activities, and events.

This year ‘s tournament, slated for March 25 and 26, at three ballparks in Perry County, hopes to bounce back strong after two straight years of a cancelled tournaments due to the uncontrollable issues of Covid (2020), and Mother Nature (2021).

“We have prided ourselves on trying every year, to do everything ‘by the book’, in presenting a competitive tournament, with sportsmanship, and fair play,” said tournament founder and director, Hugh Waddell.

“Our prestigious NFHS ‘sanctioned status’, is our pledge to continue annually, to put on a solid event, with small-town, old school competitive spirit, and strong Christian values.”

This year is full of heartfelt and interesting storylines, ranging from the very first out-of-state team from Waterloo, Alabama, to the inclusion of neighbors from Waverly High who will be playing with pride and passion in honor of the victims from last August’s horrific flooding.

The free-admission high school softball tournament will have several teams from area communities, and also features teams from Nashville, Jackson and Memphis.

Linden and Lobelville middle schools will again play their annual Kickoff Game in Lobelville to start the high school tourney.

Lobelville Mayor Robby J. Moore added, “This tournament just continues to grow in size and stature, and is a great opportunity for all our citizens to come, free-of-charge, and support not only our two middle school teams in the kickoff game, but also Perry County’s Lady Vikings softball team playing twice in Lobelville on March 25.”

Games will be played at Lobelville City Park, Veteran’s Park in Linden, and at the Perry County High School softball field.

Host Perry County, led by Head Coach Caleb Dunkle, will play two games in Lobelville on Friday, March 25, and two more games Saturday, March 26, in Linden.

Coach Dunkle’s squad hopes to advance during pool play, to more games in the championship rounds, played in Lobelville, that Saturday evening.

The Perry County Health Department will also be present in Lobelville during the tournament to answer health or Covid-19 questions and will administer walk-up Covid vaccinations to anyone desiring.

The 2022 Buffalo River Springfest high school teams are: host Perry County High, Fairview, Bruceton Central, Decatur County-Riverside, Halls, McNairy Central, Chester County, Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson), Hickman County, Culleoka, Waverly Central, McEwen, Waterloo (Alabama), Nashville Christian School, and Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Memphis).

The 2022 Buffalo River Springfest Tournament is sponsored by the City of Lobelville and the Buffalo River Review.

Actual tournament team schedules, locations, and game times will be released soon in the Buffalo River Review.

For more information, or to set up a free “high-school-appropriate” retail booth, or for volunteering opportunities, please call, or text615-876-3400, or visit the tournament page on Facebook.