HEATHER ELIZABETH MUNNS

Mrs. Munns, 62, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The family chose cremation; no service is planned. Taylor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Sunnyside, Washington, the daughter of the late John Hyde Mason and Willie Lenora Mason. She worked as a seamstress. Survivors include her husband, William Munns; a son, Steven Michael Whitefeather Daly of Show Low, Arizona; brothers, Kevin Mason and Zachery Liwibsky, both of Hoquiam, Washington; grandchildren, Sage, Ember, and Finnian Daly, all of Show Low; and several nieces and nephews.