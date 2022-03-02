CANDIDATES WHO HAVE QUALIFIED FOR AUGUST 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

The list of candidates for election and re-election on the August 4, 2022 general ballot. Candidates who have turned in qualifying papers at the Perry County Election Commission office, as of Monday, February 28:

–Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick;

–Terry Hill for Perry County Register of Deeds;

–County Mayor John Carroll;

–Third District County Commissioner Rodger Barber;

–Fifth District Board of Education member Phillip Tatum;

–Sheriff Nick Weems.

–County Clerk Glenda Leegan;

–Second District County Commissioner Brad Burgess.

The qualifying deadline is still weeks away—April 7. The Review will run periodically a list of candidates who have filed the necessary paperwork.

This newspaper will also run, free of charge, beginning on the front page, an announcement for any candidate who qualifies for the ballot.

The announcement must be composed by the candidate, and preferably emailed to brreditor@tds.net, with a jpeg color photo attached, or the Review can take a photo at the office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden.

Announcements will be published as space allows. Only candidates who have filed their qualifying papers may submit announcements.

The deadline for announcements is 4:00 p.m., Friday, before the preferred Wednesday publication date. Announcements submitted after the deadline will likely be held an additional week.