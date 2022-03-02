BETTY JUNE GRINDER CARROLL

Mrs. Carroll, 87, of Lobelville, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ab Grinder and Alma Lillian Ward Grinder. She was retired from Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Carroll, and a son, Danny Carroll. Survivors include her daughter, Dena (David) Irwin of Lobelville; daughter-in-law, Debbie Carroll of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Danielle (Sheyenne) Reeves, Dustin (Kaley) Carroll, Dedra Irwin, and Drew (Madison) Irwin; great grandchildren, Braylin, Maddox, and Ayden Reeves; a sister, Patricia (Terry) Brasher of Decaturville; brothers, Billy Ward (Helen) Grinder of Clifton and David (Vicki) Grinder of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.