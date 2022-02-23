PAT BURCHAM HOWELL

Mrs. Howell, 75, of Linden, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A funeral service was held Friday, February 18, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. Burial was at Harder Cemetery. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Dee Burcham and Hazel Richardson Burcham. She was retired from Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrin Howell, and a sister, Dixie Richardson. Survivors include her husband, John Howell; a son, Larry (Tammy) Howell of Lobelville; grandchildren, Hayley (Brad) Byrd, Clay (Amy) Howell, Bethany Howell, and Elaina Howell; great grandchildren, Taylor Byrd and Jake Howell; sisters, Carol Clayborne of Hohenwald, Jane Camp of Alabama, Brenda Heath of Lobelville, and Tammy (David) Ray of Columbia; a brother, Frank (Paulette) Burcham of Columbia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.