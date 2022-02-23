NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS

TO: Graves & Graves Construction Co.

STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-S3-021

FEDERAL PROJECT NO: N/A

PIN NO.: 123634.00 COUNTY: Perry

The Town of Linden is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file claim with Mayor Wess Ward, The Town of Linden, at 216 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096, on or before Friday, March 4, 2022.

