NOTICE TO CREDITORS-GARRISON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by TCA §30-2-306

Perry County Chancery/Probate Court – Perry County Clerk & Master

Perry County Courthouse | 121 E Main St. | Linden, TN 37096 | 931-589-2217

CASE NUMBER PR-426

In the Matter of the Estate of: Jason Dee Garrison, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Jason Dee Garrison, who died December 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor is received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

Date: 2/16/22

Andrea Crafton, Administrator

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate:

Katerina V. Moore | 98 East Main St. | PO Box 583 | Linden, TN 37096

