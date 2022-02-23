MARY ELLEN MILLER

Mrs. Miller, 86, of Lobelville/Centerville, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 17, 2022, 9:30 a.m., at Quality Metals, Lobelville. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Hartville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah Miller. She was the last one of her family, of which there were seven children. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Miller. She had been a widow for thirty-one years. Survivors include nine children; seventy-nine grandchildren; one hundred-and-forty great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.