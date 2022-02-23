JESSE MORRIS LEE

Mr. Lee, 78, of Linden, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Bunch Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Morris Donald Lee and Mary Rue Rogers Lee. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam, and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 in Linden. He was a fifty-year member of the Linden Masonic Lodge #210, and a member of the Perry County Bass Club. He was retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation, and also worked for Consolidated Aluminum, the Perry County Highway Department, and prisons at Only and Clifton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Sue Dedrick Lee; a grandson, Mitchell Polan; and brothers, Teddy and Troy Lee. Survivors include his son, Mike (Tina) Polan of Linden; granddaughter, Courtney (Kevin) Daniel; great grandchildren, Sloane, Charlotte, and Kohen Daniel, and Remington Polan; sisters, Betty (Tom) Culp of Linden and Karen (Danny) Gilley of Decaturville; a brother Nathan (Susan) Lee of Georgia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.