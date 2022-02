Bob Lord and the Bank of Perry County were winners in the first-ever Big Game Challenge. Their score predictions in the Bengals vs. Rams game on Sunday, February 13, earned Bob $75 in cash and the Bank of Perry County a free sponsorship ad in the contest.

The bank was the only sponsor to correctly pick the Rams to win, and Bob was one of only a few entrants who chose the Rams.

Bob’s prediction was closest to the actual score.