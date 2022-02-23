DRUG RELATED ARRESTS SINCE JANUARY 1ST

Drug related arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators since January 1, 2022:

–Selena Danielle Alexander, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment; total bond, $10,000.

–Russell William Belasic, intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance; total bond, $25,500.

–Donald Edward Eckman, intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI; total bond, 14,000.

–Jason Gray, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule III drugs, simple possession of marijuana, DUI; total bond, $9,000.

–Marie Lynn Hanson, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI; total bond, $4,000.

–Jeramiah James, legend drugs-no prescription, possession of handgun under influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of meth; total bond, $16,500.

–Sandra Jean Mathis, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, DUI; total bond, $100.

–Marcus Anthony Smith, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, possession of Schedule III drugs-morphine; total bond, $16,000.

–Mark Thorne, intent to manufacture a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, aggravated assault; total bond, $70,000.

–Madison W. Trull, possession of Schedule VI drugs, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/sale of Schedule VI drugs, violation of parole; total bond, $0.

–William Shane Webster, DUI, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance-hydrocodone, simple possession-meth, simple possession-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; total bond, $45,000.

–Gregory Allen White, simple possession-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; total bond, $2,000.

–Stephen Floyd Williams, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to manufacture a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance-fentanyl; total bond, $32,500.

…..FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE SEE 2.23.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…….