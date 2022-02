The Perry County

Commission will meet in

regular session on Monday,

February 28, 2022, 6:00

p.m., at Azbill Community

Center. The public is

invited. Following is a

tentative agenda:

–Approval of prior

minutes;

–Approval of new

notaries, renewals and

notary bonds;

–Review of quarterly

reports;

–Discussion of other

items and updates.

For information, contact

Perry County Mayor John

Carroll, 931-589-2216.