BILLS SPONOSORED BY SENATOR HENSLEY THIS SESSION

Senator Joey Hensley—who represents Perry County as part of the 28th District, and will continue to do so the rest of this year—has sponsored more than 80 bills for the current legislative session.

Following are summaries of a portion of those bills introduced by Senator Hensley:

SB1774: authorizes a county legislative body to provide notice of regular and special meetings on the social media platform of the county, in addition to other notification methods.

SN 1829: requires the board [of education], in consultation with the department of education, to develop an alternative graduation pathway for high school students interested in pursuing technical training or a technical career after graduation; authorizes the commissioner of education to waive graduation requirements if compliance with same would delay or impair a student’s ability to pursue technical training or their technical career goals.

SB 1832: prohibits posting a review on the internet about a business that is factually false with the intent to defraud the public.

SB 1834:requires TCAP tests to be administered in a paper format…………

