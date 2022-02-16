Woods Prong Convenience Center Opening About a Month Away

Perry County residents and property owners in the southern end of the county will soon have a new convenience center for household waste disposal. The center at the intersection of Woods Prong Road and Highway 13 South is about a month away from opening, according to County Mayor John Carroll.

With operation hours four days a week—Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8:00 to 5:00—the center will provide an option for those not wishing to visit the Linden center which remains open seven days a week, except holidays.

The Woods Prong location will be manned, is available only to Perry County residents and property owners, and those bringing waste to that location will be checked. The center will also have video surveillance. Dumping by individuals from outside the county, who are not local property owners, is illegal.

Development of the site cost about $45,000, Mayor Carroll said, not including equipment. The county is waiting for state inspection approval which could come as early as this week, then final preparations can be made for opening.

Mayor Carroll said two current part-time employees who have been working as substitutes at other centers will be dividing duties at Woods Prong, alternating weeks, so new hire is expected.