RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Banquet

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors held its Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Family Life Center at Linden First Baptist Church.

Perry County Food Bank Plus Director Ricky Jackson welcomed the volunteers and their families, expressed his gratitude, and told how very much their volunteer time and efforts mean to the food bank, senior centers, and library in being able to serve a variety of needs in the community.

As he explained, each induvial volunteer’s hours make a difference, and together they had volunteered a total of 10,560 hours last year.

Bro. Bill Edge, new incoming Pastor at Linden First Baptist, was the guest speaker. He added his appreciation for their good work and encouraged them to continue being a positive influence through their volunteer help.

If you would like to join in helping to organize or deliver food for the food bank giveaway once a month, preparing and delivering meals at the Linden or Lobelville senior centers, or assisting at the libraries, please contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors Director Barbara Jackson at 931-576-5100 or come by the Linden First Baptist office, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for more information and an application.

And, yes, each and every volunteer hour does add up and makes a difference. Thank you for all you do.