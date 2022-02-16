NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that John T. Hall Construction has substantially completed the 2019 Linden CDBG Sewer Rehab Project according the terms of their contract with the Town of Linden. Any persons, firm, or corporation having any unpaid claims against said contractor for labor, material, or supplies in connection with said work is hereby notified to present the same in the manner and within the time required by law. All claims must be received in writing to the undersigned no later than February 25th, 2022 for consideration.

Wess Ward, Mayor

Town of Linden

216 E. Main St. | Linden, TN 37096

B 2/16