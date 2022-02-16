NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of Linden will hold a public meeting on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Linden City Hall. This meeting is being held to discuss Linden’s recently completed 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for sewer rehab. All residents or entities with comments regarding this project are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail comments to Linden City Hall, 216 E. Main St, Linden, TN 37096. The Town of Linden does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the City Hall at (931) 589-2736.

Wess Ward, Mayor

