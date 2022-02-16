MARILYN ANN ARGUBRIGHT BLENDER

Mrs. Blender, 85, of Linden, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Thomas Hickman Hospital. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gil Webb and Phil Corbin officiating. The family chose cremation. She was born in Peru, Illinois, the daughter of the late Edward Argubright and Heraldine Tobler Argubright. She worked for Westclocks Watch Company for several years while attending school to become a beautician. After graduation she owned and operated her own beauty shop. After moving to Linden, she was secretary for her husband, the late Dr. William Blender, worked at Monroe’s Restaurant in Parsons, and last as a substitute teacher for Perry County Schools. She was a member of Linden First Christian Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death a son-in-law, Brian Elrod; a sister, Kathy Huffman; and brothers, Michael and James Argubright. Survivors include her children, Mikki (Jerry) Williams of Linden, Jenee Elrod of Belmont, Mississippi, and Michael Meadows of Parsons, grandchildren, Stephanie (Gentry) Cleveland, Justin Williams, Garrett (Ashli) Solomon, and Jay Soloman; great grandchildren, Keily and Kolter Cleveland and Caden Soloman; sisters, Jackie Peterlin, Patricia McCollum, and Suzanne (Dennis) Harding, all of Oglesby, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.