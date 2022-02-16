Haston Filed Additional Bills Before Legislative Deadline

State Representative Kirk Haston filed additional bills for consideration in the 2022 session of the Tennessee legislature, and withdrew two bills proposed earlier this year.

House Bill HB1892 to establish a $150 fine for a person convicted of certain DUI offenses in Perry County, with proceeds earmarked exclusively as revenue for the county-operated ambulance service, remains active.

The bill is meant to help the county recoup expenses for sending the Perry County Ambulance Service to do blood-draws for suspected DUI and drug use situations at the request of Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies or the Tennessee Highway Patrol—a situation that has been required since the closure of Perry Community Hospital.

The other bills filed earlier by Representative Haston that remain active:

–HB 1710 to set Board of Education pay at the same level as that paid County Commissioners;

–HB1860 to allow teachers, schools, and local education agencies (LEAs) to use results from benchmark assessments measure student achievement, student performance, and student growth;

–HB1890 to redefine elementary school, for purposes of federal funding, as schools serving any combination of pre-kindergarten through grade six;

–HB1891 would require the coordinated school health program to submit a mid-year report to the department of education to determine if funds within the program should be redistributed.

In addition to those bills, Representative Haston also filed:

–HB1946, which “authorizes an offeree to cancel a contract or……………….

……………..FOR COMPELTE STORY, PLEASE READ 2.16.22 ISSUE…………………….