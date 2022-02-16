Hancock & Choate Recipients of Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award

The Fourteenth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards honored volunteers from sixty-six counties on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

The awards will celebrate the efforts of 115 volunteers statewide, who have strived to improve their communities through service.

Perry County’s adult honoree is Ashley Hancock; the youth award winner is Linley Choate.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating…………..

……….FOR COMPLETE STORY AND PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 2.16.22 ISSUE……