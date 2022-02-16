GLEN EDWARDS

Mr. Edwards, 86, of Lobelville, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Gola Warren Cemetery. He was born in Clintwood, Virginia, the son of the late Evrns Edwards and Una Deel Edwards. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in Michigan, where he worked for thirty-two years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hollie Trull Edwards; sisters, Ethel and Elva; and brothers, Clyde, Paul, and Ellis Edwards. Survivors include his children, Dale (Barb) Daniel of Chelsea, Michigan, and Altha Maggard of Portland; grandchildren, Greg (Meg) Daniel, Jennifer (David) Knox, Sarah Daniel, and Erik (Alyssa) Luck; greatgrandchildren, Leighton Knox and Holden Luck; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.