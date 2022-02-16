EDWIN “BLOSSOM” FRANKLIN MARLIN

Mr. Marlin, 66, of New Johnsonville, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel, with Matt Wood officiating. Burial was at Ebenezer Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of Mary Dean Hickerson Marlin of Linden, who survives, and the late Averett Edwin Marlin. He went to work for DuPont after graduating high school and retired after forty years of employment. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Debbie Holt Marlin of New Johnsonville; sons, Justin Paul (Monica) Marlin of Reagan, and David Edwin Marlin of New Johnsonville; a brother, Darrel Glenn Marlin of Columbia; a sister, Joyce Dean (Aaron) Wood of Darden; grandchildren, Brooklyn (Chase) Dennison, Avery Marlin (fiancée, Andrea), Bryce Marlin (fiancé, Bradie), Jayden Marlin, and Eli Cook; great grandchildren, Tripp Dennison, Weston Bradford, and Brantley Bradford