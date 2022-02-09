PHILLIP DWAYNE WILLIAMS

Mr. Williams, 60, of Linden, died Monday, January 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Phillip was born in Linden, the son of the late Milburn and Joyce (Tanner) Williams. He was a DANA employee before retirement, and later worked as a lab tech for a mining company. Survivors include his wife, Diane Qualls William of Linden; s son, Justin (Stephanie) Harper of Hohenwald; a daughter, Kassie Clanton of Lexington; a brother, John (Kelly) Williams of Lobelville; a sister, Michelle (Frank) Corona of Solomon, Arizona; grandchildren, Everett Bates, Autumn Harper, Cash Clanton, and Kaden Harper; and several nieces and nephews.