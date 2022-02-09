MEET MISS PERRY COUNTY 2022: EMILY PENNINGTON

Emily Pennington was crowned Miss Perry County 2022 on January 29, and will represent the county at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant this June in Memphis.

In order to help Perry County residents get to know Emily, the Review sent the new crown-holder a few questions.

Emily is twenty-one, and was reared in McMinnville where her mom, Sherry Burnett, teaches English at Warren County High School, and her dad, Nathan Burnett, runs R&N Transportation.

Emily is the oldest of four children, and the only girl.

She is currently a Junior Mass Media and Strategic Communications student at the University of Tennessee at Martin, with a concentration in Public Relations.

Emily says her career aspirations are to work in non-profit public relations, with a main focus of helping others through fundraising and event coordination.

“My goal in life has always been to make an impact in the lives of others, so when choosing a major I knew public relations was my calling. This semester I am thoroughly enjoying my Crisis Communications class, where we focus on how to prepare for and avoid crises,” Emily told the Review.

Emily is creator of “Embracing the Elderly,” a charity organization that focuses on providing essential items and the gift of time to the over 65% of nursing home residents that are considered elder orphans.

This term refers to those who lack………….

…………..FOR COMPLETE STORY AND PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 2.9.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………