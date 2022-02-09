MARTHA MAY HARPER BATES

Mrs. Bates, 87, of Lobelville, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Southern Hills Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County, Lobelville. Burial was at Gilmer Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Carter Newton Harper and Florence May Baker Harper. She was a retired factory worker for Red Kap Industries in Lobelville, and a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Dixon; a brother, Bobby Harper; and twin sisters, Florene Harper Scott and Lorene Harper Curtis. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Woodside of Antioch, and Cheryl (Milton) Colson of Panama City, Florida; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.