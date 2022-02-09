LANELLE BOEHMS DODSON

Mrs. Dodson, 93, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Thursday February 3, 2022, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was in Little Lot in Hickman County, the daughter of the late Mary Jane Nichols Boehms and Herschel H. Boehms. She attended UT Martin and taught school in Linden before moving to Nashville, where she was a stay-at-home mother until her children finished school. She then worked for Caldwell-Barnes Real Estate Company as a realtor before retiring to Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Kyle Daniel “Dan” Dodson; a son, Sammy K. Dodson; and sisters, Evelyn Norton, Jane Smith, and Wilma Cake. Survivors include her children, John (Jackie) Dodson, Steve (Carol) Dodson, Ann (Donnie Harrison) McMurty, Teresa (Joe) Derrick, and Roger Dodson; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; a sister, Beatrice Jobe; brothers, James H. Boehms and Joe Boehms; long-time family member, Sharon Dodson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.