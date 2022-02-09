KENNY BARBER

Mr. Barber, 64, of Linden, died Saturday January 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 3, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Kenneth Hildred Barber and Martha Sue Lewis Barber. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1975, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a retired mechanic, having last worked at Sanders Service Station. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Barber, and a sister Ramona Sanders. Survivors include his sons, Jason Barber of Oak Ridge, Shad (Teresa) Higham of Linden, Shawn (Carla) Higham of Lobelville, Shasten Higham of Linden, and Shane (Lisa) Higham of Utah; grandchildren, Haylee Barber, Sebastin Higham, James Lawrence, Ryan Lawrence, Larry Duncan, Laura DuPont, William Hime, Savannah Edwards, and Shelby, Shawnee and Garrett Higham; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Lema (Don) Malkowski of Clarksville; brother-in-law, Doug Sanders of Linden, companion, Brenda Walker of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.