JOYCE LOUISE PETTICE WARREN

Ms. Warren, 72, of Linden, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 6, 2022, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bill Miller officiating. She was born in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of the late George Pettice and Virginia Tracy Pettice. She last worked at Bates, LLC in Lobelville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner, Wesley DePriest; son, Donald Warren; sister, Mary Margaret Vandall; and brother, Phillip Pettice. Survivors include her daughters, Melissa (Thomas) Cotham and Donna (Cody) Clayborne, both of Linden, and Tracy (Thomas Gage) Brown of Lobelville; a son, Christopher (Pamula) Warren of Lobelville; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a niece, Paula Hoffman of Harrisonburg, Virginia; nephews, Paul Adkins and Mark Hoffman, both of Richmond, Virginia, and George Hoffman of Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving family members and friends.